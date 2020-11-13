BTIG Research Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.00.

Square stock opened at $178.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $201.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 287.92 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $130,561,974 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Square by 1.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 229,933.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Square by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Square by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

