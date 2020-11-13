Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,566.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,493.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

