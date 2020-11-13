CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CAE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of CAE opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $397.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.56 million. CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 143,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,132,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

