Camden National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Camden National Bank raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,097 shares of company stock worth $30,848,797 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.