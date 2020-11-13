Camden National Bank Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Camden National Bank lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.9% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

