Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $18.57 on Monday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $719.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 420.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.