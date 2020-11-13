Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

