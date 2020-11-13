Canaccord Genuity Boosts Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$48.00

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.50 to C$42.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE JWEL opened at C$38.24 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22.

In other Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) news, Director Catherine Potechin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,000.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

