Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$25.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock opened at C$23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.19 million and a P/E ratio of 23.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.44. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 1-year low of C$12.06 and a 1-year high of C$24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

