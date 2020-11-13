Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.68. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $750.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.