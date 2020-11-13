Canaccord Genuity Raises Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$96.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$76.00 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$85.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.14. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,099 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,326. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $2,066,596.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

