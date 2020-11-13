Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

