CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69. The company has a market capitalization of $522.17 million and a P/E ratio of 22.33. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.47.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

