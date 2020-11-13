CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CWX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of CWX opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69. The stock has a market cap of $522.17 million and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.47. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.29.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

