Cardan Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

