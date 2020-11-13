Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $51.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -304.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,414,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,227,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,079,031.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,891 shares of company stock worth $28,371,639. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

