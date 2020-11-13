Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.44.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 54.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 915.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

