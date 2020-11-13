Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,154 shares of company stock worth $21,728,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

