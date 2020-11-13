Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

