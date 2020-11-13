Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 475.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,673 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,462 shares of company stock valued at $22,744,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $461.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $474.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.57.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

