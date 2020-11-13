Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. Citigroup increased their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

MPLX stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

