Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 28.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 23.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 162.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.36. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $157.10.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,141,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,940.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,357 shares of company stock worth $72,411,174. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

