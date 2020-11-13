Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,709,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 607.7% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

