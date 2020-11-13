Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $85.98 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14.

