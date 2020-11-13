Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 288,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 581,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.98 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

