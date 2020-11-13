Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,955 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after buying an additional 1,404,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,959,000 after buying an additional 173,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,439,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,353,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

