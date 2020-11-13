Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $180,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 26,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

