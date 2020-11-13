Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,013. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.