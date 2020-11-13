Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 591,625 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Several research firms have commented on NRZ. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

