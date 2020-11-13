Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Big Lots by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,055 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,804,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares during the period.

Shares of BIG opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.62. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

