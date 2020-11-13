Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $333,423.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,311 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,058 shares of company stock worth $2,362,324. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

