Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 44,990 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,990 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 777,701 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 861,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 657,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 236,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 207,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

CMO opened at $5.47 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $527.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

CMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.