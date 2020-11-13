Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 68,180 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 92.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,180 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 318,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 674,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.95 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

