Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $485.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.12. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $528.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

