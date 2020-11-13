Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $180,000 Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

PAR Technology stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

