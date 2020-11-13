Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,054 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 997,500 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 26,380,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,233,000 after acquiring an additional 976,910 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6,032.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 686,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 675,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

