Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

