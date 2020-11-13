Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $1,556,450.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after acquiring an additional 193,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

