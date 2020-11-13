Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPCAY. Credit Suisse Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

