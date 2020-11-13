Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)’s (CVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.11.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

