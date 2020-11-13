Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $82.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,841,389.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $5,161,694. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -353.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.