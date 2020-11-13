Cheniere Energy (NASDAQ:LNG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

