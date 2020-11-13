Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $105.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.20. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after purchasing an additional 202,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

