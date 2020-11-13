CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,010 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 139.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,273.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 128,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 124,834 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Shares of MCHP opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

