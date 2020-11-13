CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $248.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.92 and a 200 day moving average of $186.58. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.