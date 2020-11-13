CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 370,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

