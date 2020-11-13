CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after buying an additional 43,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 69,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after buying an additional 228,120 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $452.76 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.37, for a total value of $3,043,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

