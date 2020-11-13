CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.10 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.18 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,141 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

