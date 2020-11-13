CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $249.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $256.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at $46,140,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,148 shares of company stock valued at $135,473,398. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

