CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $94.61 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $94,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

